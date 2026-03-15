Photo: Here's how Jim Curtis shook things up for lady love Jennifer Aniston's sake

Jim Curtis has reportedly helped Jennifer Aniston focus on things that really matter.

According to the latest report of Star Magazine, Aniston is finally easing up on her grueling routine and enjoying the good life a whole lot more, with Curtis being key to the Emmy winner’ new relaxed approach.

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“She needed a shake-up,” the source tipped.

The source also addressed, “Even with the buzz around The Morning Show, particularly the well-received third season, Jen barely had a life outside that production until she and Jim got together.”

In conclusion, they said, “She’s enjoying how he’s re-worked her schedule and her priorities, even in the middle of all this success!”

Moreover, the couple closed out 2025 on a happy note as previously a source close to Aniston told People Magazine that the couple spent “months” getting to know each other before becoming romantic.

The insider explained that Aniston was initially “cautious” but ultimately glad she took the leap.

"Jen really valued their friendship in the beginning of the year," the source said.

They concluded by saying, "When it all took a turn to something more romantic, she was cautious at first. Now, she's excited that she just went for it."