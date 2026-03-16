Kevin O’Leary predicts Timothee Chalamet's Oscars win despite backlash

Kevin O'Leary is defending Timothee Chalamet after his "no one cares" opera and ballet remark.

The 30-year-old actor's Marty Supreme costar was hopeful about the Dune star's Oscar win at the 98th Academy Awards.

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Sharing his reaction to Timothee's opera remark, he told Variety at the red carpet, "He's a really great guy. His mother's really nice. That whole thing about the opera — by the way, I just put $1,000 on Kalshi walking in here."

The Shark Tank star also addressed the speculation if Timothee's remark was going to affect his Oscar win, he claimed, "He's going to win, because I know the voting stopped long before that controversy happened."

"That kid is great kid. He took a bum rap on that. By the way, he gave a lot of promo to opera houses and ballet," Kevin quipped.

It is pertinent to mention that Timothee is nominated for two Oscars this year: Best Picture and Best Actor, both for Marty Supreme.

Chalamet's opera comment controversy came after he sat down for a chat with his Interstellar costar Matthew McConaughey back in February.

"I don't want to be working in ballet, or opera, or things where it's like, 'Hey, keep this thing alive, even though like no one cares about this anymore.' All respect to all the ballet and opera people out there," he said during the talk.

"I just lost 14 cents in viewership, I just took shots for no reason," Timothee added.