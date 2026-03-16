Kris Jenner admits she was terrified for Kylie Jenner: Here’s why

Kris Jenner is touching upon the time she youngest daughter Kylie Jenner started her own business.

The matriarch spills Jenner spent all of her earnings from ‘Kepping up with the Kardashians’ in starting her own brand named Kylie Jenner cosmetics.

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Speaking on “Smartless” podcast, Kris shared her initial conversations with Jenner.

“She goes, ‘Mom, I know what I want to do for the rest of my life, and it’s beauty. And I want to, you know, do this lip kit, and now you’ve got to take this and run with it and figure out how to make it,'” Kris recalled.

“She goes, ‘Are we okay, mom? Like, I know what I’m doing. Just relax.’ And I said, ‘I can’t relax. You just spent every dime you’ve ever made on ‘Keeping Up with the Kardashians’ to start your own brand by yourself with your own money. And I’m a little nervous. Mom’s a little… You know, you’re 17 years old, so what are you doing?'” she said.

“I’ll never forget the morning she launched her brand, which was the first time she disrupted an entire beauty business,” Kris told the hosts.

“She pressed send on the link to go buy this and put a post out. ‘Go buy my Lip Kit.'”

“I think it was four seconds, and we thought the site crashed because we had to launch, and it was just sold out in seconds. And then we knew, you know. Then it was on,” Kris gushed of her daughter.

“She was the first one to do that,” she said.