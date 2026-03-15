Jack White grieves major loss post Taylor Swift comment

Jack White grieves major loss amid Taylor Swift comment

Jack White just suffered a major tragedy and that is, his mother, Teresa Gillis, passed away at the age of 95.

Taking to his official Instagram account, the former White Stripes front man revealed the sad news of his beloved mother’s death.

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He captioned a picture of his mom on the stage: "Teresa Gillis/1930-2026. Rest in peace with the Lord."

In a separate post, he shared a picture of his mom on stage at Little Caesars Arena in 2018 singing White Stripes' hit Hotel Yorba with him.

On his upbringing, he shared: "We were like a white family from the 1920s or something. My parents had this bizarre, different way of looking at things from the people that surrounded us. I went to an all-Mexican grade school and an all-black high school, and not many people in those places liked the same stuff as me. Their families didn't watch the same TV shows my family watched."

This comes after he was interviewed by The Guardian and was asked if he writes his songs from personal experience, to which he replied, “Not too much.”

“Now it’s become very popular in the Taylor Swift way of pop singers writing about all of their publicly aired break-ups, which I don’t find interesting at all. I think it’s a little bit boring for me to write about myself,” Jack commented.

The Seven Nation Army hitmaker said he prefers to channel difficult moments of his life into fictional characters rather than present them directly.

“If it’s something really painful, I’m not going to put this important, painful thing that I went through out there for some idiot on the internet to stomp all over,” Jack White concluded.