Paris Jackson, Colman Domingo make amends over ‘Michael’ biopic mishap

Paris Jackson is on better terms with Colman Domingo now over the upcoming, highly-anticipated biopic on Michael Jackson.

Colman will star as the Jackson family patriarch, Joe Jackson in the Antoine Fuqua-directed flick Michael.

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Last year, Paris, the daughter of the Billie Jean hitmaker and Debbie Rowe – refuted his claim that she had been "helpful" during the making of the movie.

However, Colman has since been in touch with Paris to "smooth things over," which she "really appreciated".

Additionally, in a recent conversation with Entertainment Tonight, Paris addressed how Colman reached out to her and commented, "I really appreciated the sentiment of it.

“Because there’s lots of miscommunications, and things get twisted,” she added.

Colman recently said he hopes that Paris can enjoy the Michael Jackson biopic.

He told WSJ Magazine: "I hope that she eventually loves the tribute that we made about her father."

Paris took to social media last year to claim she had no involvement in the production of the biopic, which will see the title role played by the King of Pop's nephew Jaafar Jackson.

She took to her Instagram Story and posted: "(Colman Domingo), don't be telling people I was 'helpful' on the set of a movie I had 0 per cent involvement in lol that is so weird."

Paris added in a second post: "I read one of the first drafts of the script and gave my notes about what was dishonest / didn't sit right with me, and when they didn't address it, I moved on with my life. Not my monkeys, not my circus. God bless and God speed."

Colman explained that he also had to ignore outside noise in his portrayal of Joe Jackson, who was accused of physically abusing his children.

"For me, it was about finding his humanity. He created some of the most iconic artists that have ever walked this earth. What goes into the making of that man?" the Euphoria actor said.

"I will say that he chastised his children. It's always going to be arguable what's right and a great method,” Colman Domingo said of the abuse allegations.