Colin Jost fires back at joke about Scarlett Johansson ‘carrying’ him
The comedian reacted to a remark about his and his wife, Scarlet Johnson's relationship dynamic.
Colin Jost has a hilarious response to the comment that his wife Scarlett Johansson is "carrying" their marriage.
During the Weekend Update segment of the March 14 episode of Saturday Night Live, co-anchor Michael Che playfully jabbed about Colin's position in his marriage.
And Colin took the moment to set the record straight.
Michael said, “The winners of the annual wife-carrying contest in England was a couple from Finland.”
He continued, "while, once again, the winner of the husband-carrying contest was Scarlett.”
Michael's remark erupted the audience in applause, while Colin waited for the listeners to settle down before quipping, “We both put food on the table. They’re different kinds of food.”
This joke came after Colin reacted to his wife after Scarlet's place as the highest-grossing actor was taken over by Zoe Saldana.
“Zoe Saldaña—who stars in the new Avatar movie—has surpassed Scarlett Johansson to become the highest-grossing actress of all time,” he said during the January 17 episode of SNL.
“Okay, well let’s see what happens if you include the box office from Scarlett’s husband’s movies," he jabbed at the time.
It is pertinent to mention that Colin and Jost tied the knot in 2020 and welcomed son Cosmo.
Scarlett is also mom to daughter Rose, whom she welcomed with ex husband Romain Dauriac.
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