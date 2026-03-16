Why Sam Asghari wishes Britney Spears 'success and recovery' after arrest?

Sam Asghari wants nothing but the best for Britney Spears.

Two weeks after the pop singer was arrested for DUI charges, Sam shared a message about her.

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"We have not spoken to each other, but I wish her the most success and recovery," Sam said in a recent chat with E! News at the Elton John Foundation 2026 Oscars Viewing Party in Los Angeles.

He further noted that the Gimme More singer "deserves" the privacy following the arrest, "I think privacy is the most important thing when it comes to that."

For those unversed, Britney was booked on May 4 on suspicion of driving under the influence of a combination of drugs and alcohol in Ventura, California. She was released the following morning.

Sam also released a statement to Fox News two days after her arrest, noting, “When it comes to people making mistakes, I understand that.”

"I think that everyone deserves privacy. And I hope the press has learned from the past that they give her the privacy that she needs,” he added at the time.

Sam was not the only ex who reacted to Spears' DUI arrest; Federline, Spears’ ex-husband and father of two of her children also shared a statement on his social media, noting she should be supported rather than judged.

“Kevin hopes for the best for Britney, and if help is necessary, he hopes that she will neither resist it or those who are attempting to work with her,” the statement obtained by TMZ reads. “The concern is whether this is just a one-off or a one more.”