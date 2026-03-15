Princess Anne secret behind 'hardest working' royal reputation links to strict habit

Princess Anne navigates busy royal schedule by avoiding alcohol

Princess Anne has a reputation as the hardest-working member of the royal family. This has led observers to discover the secret behind her go-getting mindset.



Now, a report in Hello! suggested that the Princess Royal's never-ending social battery may be tied to her habit of abstaining from any alcoholic beverages.

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Unlike other members of The Firm, Anne will not be caught with a glass of alcohol at charity events.

Captain Sir Nicholas Wright RN, her former private secretary, previously gave a glimpse into her habit of avoiding drink.

"I'm very jealous; the princess doesn’t drink [alcohol] at all," he shared in ITV's documentary, Anne: The Princess Royal at 70.

Prince Harry confession about stress-drinking

Given the hectic royal schedules, sometimes drinking has become a way to navigate the stress and pressure of being a working royal.

Prince Harry, for example, shared in his bombshell interview with Oprah Winfrey in 2021 that he took substances to quash his nerves while doing public duties.

"I was willing to drink, I was willing to take drugs, and I was willing to try and do the things that made me feel less like I was feeling… I was just all over the place mentally," he concluded.