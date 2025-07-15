Lizzo draws mixed reactions from fans over thin-presenting people comment

American musician Lizzo has recently sparked mixed reactions from fans over her comments on 'thin-presenting' people.

In a new video shared via Instagram on July 13, the About Damn Time crooner called out thinner folks who’ve been “shaming” and “criticising” other people’s bodies.

Reflecting on body image issues, Lizzo said, “It's not your place to criticise how they choose to live in that body, how they choose to change that body.”

“And it's not your place to criticize how they share that experience on the internet or with anyone,” remarked the 37-year-old.

The Pink singer addressed those people who had lost weight and spoke negatively about others with bigger bodies, calling their behaviour “inappropriate”.

“You of all people should understand that bodies change,” stated the songstress.

Some fans clapped back at Lizzo for her remarks, as one wrote, “Telling me I need to eat more still hurts. People in smaller bodies get body shamed just as much as people in 'bigger bodies.’”

Another user said, “Thin presenting? Like her whole career find out to be about weight?”

“Is she known for music? Or constantly talking about her body? She was beautiful either way, but don’t let this be your identifier,” noted some other user.

Some agreed with Lizzo and even praised her, as one said, “It's no one's 'place' to speak on anyone — big or skinny.”

“The entire conversation around body positivity tiptoes pessimism [and] projection,” added a third user.