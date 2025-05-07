Jackie Chan leaves fans 'scared' with latest post

Jackie Chan to star in 2025 'Karate Kid: Legends'

Jackie Chan fresh post on social media triggered fear among fans.

With an aim to share his achievement with the world, the 71-year-old dropped a post hoping to receive applauds online.

But instead, the post spread a wave of terror for split second among his followers.

Last month, Chan found out that he is going to be honoured with 'Pardo alla Carriera career Achievement Award' at the Locarno Film Festival in August.

This is an honorary title that has often been presented to global entertainment icons.

Previously, Tsai Ming-liang, Bruno Ganz, Harry Belafonte, Dante Spinotti and Bollywood King Shah Rukh Khan has been the recipients of this award.

The Karate Kid star, taking it to Instagram, shared the exciting news with his admirers, who took it the wrong way for a second as the picture posted with the long caption showed a smiling shot of the superstar with a dull edit.

Fans started believing that something bad happened to him.

They even expressed their emotions in the comments saying, “I got scared for a second.”

Another wrote, “I’m only 23 and I almost had a heart attack.”

The Hong Kong based actor is globally acclaimed for his acrobatic fighting style, innovative stunts, slapstick and comic timing.

Jackie Chan has been a part of hit action-comedy franchise Rush Hour. He is all set to star in upcoming film Karate Kid: Legends, which is coming out on May 30.