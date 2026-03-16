Teyana Taylor angry moment at 2026 Oscars caught on camera: See the video inside

Teyana Taylor blasted an unknown man for shoving her on the Oscars red carpet

Teyana Taylor had a stunning night at the 2026 Oscars. She was over the moon about her film One Battle After Another won best picture and was nominated for best supporting actress.



But amidst the glam night, an incident happened.

Advertisement

It was when Taylor was shoved by an unknown man in a crowd. In a fan-obtained clip, the actress was visibly furious over the person, who was not visible in the video.

“You’re a man putting your hands on a female,” she was heard saying. She then points out the person, stating he’s “very rude".

“He literally shoved me, and he damn near shoved another woman," the star told a celebrity who was next to her.

“Everybody’s having a good time. But when you shove me, it’s a different story,” she frustratingly added. “Do not touch me; do not shove me.”

The name of the person was not revealed, but Taylor later told TMZ that he was a security guard.

“Security was just doing a lot,” she told the outlet, adding, “There’s always that one, but I’m perfectly fine." I’m happy."

The actress says she has red lines, noting disrespect is one of the boundaries that she doesn't allow anyone to flout.

"There’s nothing to wonder. The first thing people do is definitely make assumptions. But at the end of the day, I just don’t tolerate disrespect, especially when it’s unwarranted and unprovoked.”

Though Taylor did not win the Academy Award for her performance in One Battle After Another. But she did pick up a gong at the Golden Globes.