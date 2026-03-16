Pedro Pascal's Oscar look evokes 'Game of Thrones' Prince Oberyn

Pedro Pascal's weight loss and his overall appearance at the Academy Awards sparked online discussions.

While the actor has detailed his weight loss journey, some people tried to read more into his stylish look than intended.

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Some social media users shared videos with captions hinting at his alleged romance with Rafael Olarra.

But most of the actor's fans weren't surprised by either his pictures with Olarra or his perceived feminine appearance.

Some fans said they "knew about him" since seeing Pedro Pascal's gay character Prince Oberyn in hit HBO series Game of Thrones.

A large number of people called out social media users for trying to "out" people who are open about their sexuality.