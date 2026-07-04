Joe Jonas reveals what he calls girlfriend Tatiana Gabriela

Joe Jonas is opening up about his relationship with girlfriend Tatiana Gabriela, starting with the nickname he uses for the model and their date nights together.

During the July 2 episode of the Hey Jonas! podcast, the singer referred to his girlfriend as "Tati" while recalling a recent date.

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Joe, 36, said the couple were enjoying drinks and a snack together when an unexpected fan interaction took place.

"We're sitting there, me and Tati," he said, explaining that he was having a Guinness while Gabriela, 28, ordered orange wine.

The singer said he was on a FaceTime call with his brother, Nick Jonas, discussing something important when a fan approached their table asking for a photo.

Because he was on the call, Joe declined at the time but later tried to find the fan to take the picture.

However, he accidentally approached the wrong person as he mistook a stranger for the fan. "I turned around and said, 'Let's get that picture now,'" he recalled. "She said, 'What? I didn't ask you for a picture.'"

The comments come a few months after the singer made his relationship with Gabriela Instagram official by sharing photos from their trip to Puerto Rico.

The couple were first linked in early 2026, with reports saying they had been dating since late summer 2025.

Joe was previously married to actress Sophie Turner, with whom he shares two daughters, Willa and Delphine. They finalised their divorce in 2024.