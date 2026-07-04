Rep confirms Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are married: Inside their wedding

Taylor Swift's representative has confirmed the supserstar's marriage to Travis Kelce.

The couple, both 36, wore custom outfits by Dior Haute Couture, designed by Jonathan Anderson, to the celebration held at Madison Square Garden in New York.

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"This is the designer's first couture wedding dress for a world-renowned celebrity," the rep said in a statement to People.

Swift completed her look with Christian Louboutin shoes and Cartier jewellery.

Instead of having bridesmaids and groomsmen, Swift's brother, Austin Swift, served as her Man of Honor, while Travis' brother, Jason Kelce, was his Best Man. Actor Adam Sandler officiated the ceremony.

"Taylor & Travis did not have bridesmaids or groomsmen. Instead, her brother Austin Swift served as Taylor’s Man of Honor and Jason Kelce was Travis’ Best Man. The ceremony joined both families together and was officiated by friend Adam Sandler," the statement continued.

After the couple exchanged vows, the large screens outside Madison Square Garden displayed the message: "JUST T&M MARRIED!"

The wedding was attended by many celebrities, including Gigi Hadid and Bradley Cooper, Dakota Johnson, Ed Sheeran, the Haim sisters, Ellie Goulding, Benson Boone, Maren Morris, Kelsea Ballerini, Miranda Lambert, Brad Paisley, Karlie Kloss, Zoë Kravitz, Jimmy Fallon and Tommy Hilfiger.

The celebrations began the night before with a rehearsal dinner attended by family and close friends.

Before the wedding, Madison Square Garden was transformed for the event, with trucks delivering decorations, grass and equipment to the venue.

Earlier in the week, Swift and Kelce also donated $26 million to 20 charities across the United States, including Feeding America, the ASPCA and Dolly Parton's Imagination Library.

The couple announced their engagement in August 2025 after Kelce proposed with a custom-designed ring.

Their relationship began in 2023 after Kelce revealed on his New Heights podcast that he had tried to give Swift a friendship bracelet with his phone number during one of her Eras Tour concerts. Although he did not meet her that day, the two later started dating and have now become husband and wife.