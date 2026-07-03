Parallels drawn between Taylor Swift-Kelce nuptials and royal weddings of William and Harry

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's wedding has been dubbed one of the biggest celebrity nuptials of the century by observers and media organizations.

In an article published on Friday Reuters news agency said the wedding of Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce is far from the only couple to draw the international spotlight this century.

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The news agency drew parallels between their marriage with royal weddings of Prince William and his brother Prince Harry as well as those of George Clooney and Amal Clooney, Kim Kardashian and Kanye West, Jeffe Bezos and Lauren Sanchez:

PRINCE WILLIAM AND KATE MIDDLETON

The heir to the British throne married college ‌sweetheart Kate Middleton on April 29, 2011, at Westminster Abbey in London. Nearly 2,000 guests watched the ceremony in person, and millions more around the world viewed it on television. Middleton wore the engagement ring that belonged to Prince William's mother, Princess Diana, who died in a 1997 car crash.

PRINCE HARRY AND MEGHAN MARKLE

Britain's Prince Harry wed American actress Meghan ⁠Markle on May 19, 2018. The union of Harry, a former royal wild child who is fifth in line to the British throne, and Meghan, a divorcee whose mother is African American and father is white, was like no other the royal family had seen before. They exchanged vows at Windsor Castle in a ceremony that blended ancient English ritual with African American culture, including a gospel choir singing "Stand by Me," a 1960s hit by American soul singer Ben E. King.

GEORGE CLOONEY AND AMAL ALAMUDDIN

Oscar-winning actor and longtime bachelor George Clooney tied the knot with human rights ‌lawyer ⁠Amal Alamuddin in Venice, Italy, on September 27, 2014. Venice's Grand Canal turned into an aquatic red carpet as Clooney and other A-list Hollywood stars arrived. Attendees included actors Matt Damon and Bill Murray, model Cindy Crawford, Vogue editor Anna Wintour and U2 lead singer Bono.

JEFF BEZOS AND LAUREN SANCHEZ

Amazon.com founder Jeff Bezos ⁠and journalist Lauren Sanchez also chose Venice for their wedding on June 27, 2025. The pair exchanged rings on the small island of San Giorgio, across the water from Saint Mark's Square in front of A-list ⁠guests including Bill Gates, Leonardo DiCaprio, Jordan's Queen Rania and Oprah Winfrey.

KIM KARDASHIAN AND KANYE WEST

Reality TV star and businesswoman Kim Kardashian married Grammy-winning rapper Kanye West in a 16th-century castle overlooking ⁠the historic city of Florence, Italy, on May 24, 2014. It was part of a multi-day celebration that began with a rehearsal dinner in France at the Palace of Versailles. The couple divorced in 2022.