Madonna's first album in seven years is full of rage and heartbreak?

Madonna has opened up about some of the most difficult moments of her life in new album, Confessions II.

Released on July 3, the 16-track record is a deeply personal follow-up to the pop icon's 2005 album Confessions on a Dance Floor.

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According to Radar Online, the album's one of most-talked-about songs, Bizarre is seemingly a reference to Madonna's marriage to Sean Penn.

Furthermore, the outlet shared that the song Betrayal reflects on her relationship with late stepmother, Joan, while another Fragile pays tribute to her late brother, Christopher Ciccone, who died in 2024 following pancreatic cancer.

A source told the outlet, "Madonna knew making another Confessions album was a huge gamble, but rather than playing it safe, she decided to really confess."

"Every song comes from somewhere deeply personal, and she wanted listeners to hear the truth behind the icon."

"This album is filled with rage, regret and vulnerability, but she believes honesty is its greatest strength," another added.

Notably, the album also includes an emotional duet The Test with Madonna's daughter Lourdes Leon. The song feature the pair reflecting on motherhood, growing up in the spotlight and Madonna's recovery from her 2023 health scare.

Yet, neither Madonna not her representatives have publicly revealed about whom the songs from Confessions II are about.