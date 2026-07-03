Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce take a page from Dua Lipa and Callum Turner’s book

Dua Lipa and Callum Turner surprised millions of their fans when they got married in a secret wedding on May 31.

The celebrity couple’s surprise nuptials came amid speculations about much-talked about marriage of Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce.

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The British couple’s marriage also left Taylor Swift fans wondering whether she would also do the same, leaving them in the dark.

The rumors appeared to be true, to some extent. While public celebration plans reportedly remain unchanged, Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are said to have followed in the footsteps of Dua Lipa and Callum Turner, tying the knot secretly.While neither has confirmed plans publicly, the New York Post's ‌Page Six reported on Thursday that the two had already wed, citing unnamed sources.

The couple is widely expected to cap their three-year love story with a New York wedding celebration on Friday, ending months of speculation about the union between the pop megastar and one of the greatest tight ends in NFL history.

The streets around New York's Madison Square Garden have been filled for days by workers unloading food and scenery into the concert venue -- which is in its longest stretch of the summer with no concerts or sporting events scheduled.

Officials including New York Mayor Zohran Mamdani have dropped hints that something is coming, and U.S. media have reported the pair plan a cocktail hour for 1,000 people at the start of a long holiday weekend when the nation celebrates the 250th anniversary of its Declaration of Independence from British rule.