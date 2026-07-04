Will Taylor Swift perform at her own wedding?

Taylor Swift is reportedly set to perform during her wedding celebration with Travis Kelce.

Report says a person working at the venue was overheard saying that Swift would perform alongside Stevie Nicks and Paul McCartney.

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Another source told The New York Times that Swift, 36, and Nicks, 78, took part in a sound check on Friday morning at Madison Square Garden in New York, which is where the wedding celebration will take place.

Swift and Nicks have performed together before. They shared the stage at the 2010 Grammy Awards, where they sang You Belong With Me and Fleetwood Mac's Rhiannon.

Earlier reports also claimed that Paul McCartney, Stevie Nicks, and country singer Tim McGraw are expected to perform during the wedding celebrations.

Around 1,000 guests are expected to attend the event, per Page Six.

Several celebrity guests have already been spotted arriving, including Swift's close friend Abigail Anderson, model Gigi Hadid, actress Dakota Johnson, Swift's longtime publicist Tree Paine and singer Benson Boone.

Neither Swift nor Kelce has publicly confirmed the reported performances or shared details about the wedding celebrations.