Taylor Swift wedding: Dakota Johnson and boyfriend Role Model tipped as top guests

Dakota Johnson and her boyfriend Tucker Pillsbury aka Role Model are tipped as two of the most anticipated guests at Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce wedding in New York City.

Dakota Johnson has been turning heads lately with her bold red-carpet looks and reputation for pushing boundaries.

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One reason observers believe the “Fifty Shades of Grey” actress would attend the “celebrity wedding of the century” is her close friendship with Taylor Swift.

The pair’s relationship is not a secret in the industry. For those who didn’t know about their friendship, Taylor Swift’ TIME essay praising Dakota Johnson made it clear what the actress means to the popstar.

Taylor Swift penned an essay in TIME after Dakota Johnson was named one of the publication's 100 Most Influential People of 2026.

Months after its publication, the Taylor Swift Time essay is still pinned to the Instagram account of Dakota Johnson’s mother, Melanie Griffith.

Below is the full text of the essay penned by Taylor Swift:

“Nearly 20 years into her fascinatingly varied and eclectic career, everyone is still getting to know Dakota. And it seems the more they learn, the more there is to fall in love with. In recent years, as she’s promoted her films, the name Dakota Johnson has become synonymous with refreshing honesty in a world of media-trained answers. Maybe it’s her sing-song vocal delivery, serenely answering questions with such frank candor it makes you feel like maybe this girl just ... can’t lie?”

I As her friend, I can vouch for her realness, but add that she’s also one of the most empathetic people I’ve ever known. And maybe it’s true that she can’t lie. But I’ll tell you a few more things she can’t do. She can’t stop asking people questions about their lives, endlessly curious about everyone else’s human experience. She can’t stop challenging herself, taking newer and bolder risks like building her production company TeaTime Pictures. She can’t stop exploring the most intricate relationship complexities like in last year’s Splitsville and Materialists. Captivating in front of the screen and inquisitive behind it, her unfailing truthfulness helps to shape her ever evolving storytelling into art that feels as real and timeless as she is. She comes by it honestly.”