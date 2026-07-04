Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds skip Taylor Swift's wedding?

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds were not seen at Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's wedding celebrations.

Instead of attending the event in New York, the couple spent the day in Lake Placid, where they watched their daughter Betty compete in an equestrian event.

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Lively and Reynolds spent the day cheering from the sidelines as Betty took part in the competition, per TMZ. She reportedly finished in second place.

Their absence has led to more questions about Lively's friendship with Swift.

Earlier this year, Swift's name became linked to Blake Lively's legal dispute with It Ends With Us co-star and director Justin Baldoni. Swift's name was briefly subpoenaed by Baldoni's legal team before it was later withdrawn.

Swift was never accused of any wrongdoing. Her representatives said she had no role in making the film and should not have been involved in the case.

Lively's legal battle with Baldoni ended in May after both sides reached a settlement before the case went to trial. The two actors later released a joint statement saying they hoped the agreement would allow everyone involved to move forward peacefully.

Reports at the time claimed the situation hurt Swift and Lively's friendship. Some sources said they were taking time apart, while others suggested their friendship had been put on hold. Neither Swift nor Lively has commented publicly on those reports.

There have also been reports that Lively was not invited to the wedding, although this has not been confirmed.