Gigi Hadid debuts new look before Taylor Swift's big day

Gigi Hadid has debuted a fresh new hairstyle just in time for the wedding of her friend Taylor Swift.

Ahead of Swift's rehearsal dinner with Travis Kelce in NYC on July 2, celebrity hairstylist Dimitris Giannetos unveiled Hadid's latest look.

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The hairstylist called the look "love layers." He shared photos on Instagram, showing Hadid wearing long, voluminous blonde layers that softly curve inward to create what he described as a heart-shaped silhouette.

Giannetos wrote in the caption, "I wanted to create the updated version of the C-cut giving this evening to Gigi some Love Layers (aka heart shape layers) !"

Adding, "A bit more lift on the roots and the first layers start hitting a little below the chin till the tips of the hair ! It creates basically an illusion of heart shape layers!"

Giannetos explained that the hairstyle adds volume at the top while keeping the bottom narrower. He said this creates the appearance of a more defined face shape. He also said the haircut works best with a middle part.

The hairstylist shared tips for recreating the look at home. "A big round brush, pin the hair up till they cooldown after brush the hair with your fingers and last spray some hairspray till you create your heart shape Layers, your LoveLayers !" the stylist concluded.