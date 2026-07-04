Dolly Parton makes hilarious demand ahead of Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's wedding

Dolly Parton has jokingly asked Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce for their first child in a message of gratitude for the couple's generous donation to her charity.

Swift and Kelce recently donated $26 million to 20 charities. One of the organisations to receive support was Dolly Parton's Imagination Library, which provides free books to children from birth until they start school.

Advertisement

In a video shared on Instagram, Parton thanked the couple for the donation.

She said she was "blown away" by their generosity and praised them for making charity an important part of their lives.

The country music legend then joked, "When you have your firstborn, can I have it? Because that is going to be one special baby."

She thanked the couple again, saying the donation would help the charity continue its work and reach even more children. She ended the video by blowing a kiss and singing a few words from her famous song, I Will Always Love You.

Other charities also thanked Swift and Kelce for their support.

Country singer Brad Paisley and his wife, Kimberly Williams-Paisley, said the donation to their charity, The Store, would help families facing food insecurity in Nashville.

City Harvest, a food rescue organisation in New York, also received $1 million from the couple.

The charity's chief executive, Jilly Stephens, said the donation came at an important time, as many more people are relying on food banks and community kitchens. She said the gift would help provide food to millions of New Yorkers this summer.