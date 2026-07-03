Entertainment

Sophie Turner takes aim at Trump with Toilet Brush meme

Sophie Truner targets US President Donald Tump on Instagram

By Abdul Hafeez
Published July 03, 2026
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Sophie Turner takes aim at Trump with Toilet Brush meme
Sophie Turner takes aim at Trump with Toilet Brush meme

Sophie Truner on Friday took aim at US President Donald Trump, targeting the Republican in her Instagram Stories with a picture mocking him.

In her first Instagram story, the “Game of Thrones” actress shared a widely circulated meme mocking the president with an ad for “President Toilet Brush”.

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“MAKE YOUR TOILET GREAT AGAIN,” the ad read.

Turner shared the post, writing “OMG yes, please”.

Sophie Turner takes aim at Trump with Toilet Brush meme

Adding insult to the injury, the actress shared another Story, leaving no doubt about her intention behind her anti-Trump post.

“Just to clarify—- I hate him,” she wrote in the next story, referring to President Turmp.

Abdul Hafeez
Abdul Hafeez is a Deputy News Editor at The News International (Digital) with over 12 years of experience. He specialises in celebrity news, pop culture trends, and entertainment reports. His work also explores national political narratives, social issues, and human-interest stories, providing insightful commentary for a global audience.
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