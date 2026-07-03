Sophie Turner takes aim at Trump with Toilet Brush meme

Sophie Truner on Friday took aim at US President Donald Trump, targeting the Republican in her Instagram Stories with a picture mocking him.

In her first Instagram story, the “Game of Thrones” actress shared a widely circulated meme mocking the president with an ad for “President Toilet Brush”.

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“MAKE YOUR TOILET GREAT AGAIN,” the ad read.

Turner shared the post, writing “OMG yes, please”.

Adding insult to the injury, the actress shared another Story, leaving no doubt about her intention behind her anti-Trump post.

“Just to clarify—- I hate him,” she wrote in the next story, referring to President Turmp.