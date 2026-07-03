Entertainment
Sophie Turner takes aim at Trump with Toilet Brush meme
Sophie Truner targets US President Donald Tump on Instagram
By Abdul Hafeez
Published July 03, 2026Make us preferred on Google
Sophie Truner on Friday took aim at US President Donald Trump, targeting the Republican in her Instagram Stories with a picture mocking him.
In her first Instagram story, the “Game of Thrones” actress shared a widely circulated meme mocking the president with an ad for “President Toilet Brush”.
Advertisement
“MAKE YOUR TOILET GREAT AGAIN,” the ad read.
Turner shared the post, writing “OMG yes, please”.
Adding insult to the injury, the actress shared another Story, leaving no doubt about her intention behind her anti-Trump post.
“Just to clarify—- I hate him,” she wrote in the next story, referring to President Turmp.
Abdul Hafeez is a Deputy News Editor at The News International (Digital) with over 12 years of experience. He specialises in celebrity news, pop culture trends, and entertainment reports. His work also explores national political narratives, social issues, and human-interest stories, providing insightful commentary for a global audience.
-
Kathie Lee Gifford shares how she accidentally changed Kris Jenner's life forever
-
Everything we know about Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce's 'real, serious and silly' wedding
-
Dave Chappelle gives insights into Travis Kelce's bachelor party as NFL star weds Taylor Swift
-
Anya Taylor-Joy expresses gratitude over opportunity after devastating LA wildfires
-
Taylor Swift faces backlash from White House on wedding day
-
Nicholas Duvernay reveals true intentions for ‘The White Lotus’ return
-
Joe Jonas reveals what he calls girlfriend Tatiana Gabriela
-
Rep confirms Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are married: Inside their wedding