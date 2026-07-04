Hilary Duff addresses backlash after surprise onstage hug

Hilary Duff has responded after a fan unexpectedly picked her up during a recent concert.

The moment happened during a stop on Duff's Lucky Me Tour in Dallas, Texas, while she was performing her song With Love.

Advertisement

As part of the performance, Duff invited fans onto the stage to join her. One fan, dressed as Wendy from Casper Meets Wendy, hugged the singer before lifting her into the air and spinning her around.

Duff looked surprised, and her security team quickly stepped forward. However, she laughed and continued the show without any problems.

After the concert, the fan shared a video on TikTok apologising for the unexpected hug. They said they did not mean to create a safety risk and admitted they were overwhelmed with excitement after meeting the singer.

Duff later replied in the comments, writing, "I loved my big swing around hug! Don't think twice!," Daily Mail reported.

Even after Duff's response, the video sparked mixed reactions on social media.

Some people said fans should never touch or lift performers without permission, arguing that celebrities also deserve personal space and that someone could have been injured.

Others said the issue was overblown because the fan had apologised and Duff had made it clear she was not upset.

Many supporters said there was no reason to continue criticising the fan after Duff accepted the apology.

Duff is currently touring the United States on her Lucky Me Tour, her first major concert tour in around 20 years.