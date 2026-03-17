'Love Island' fans connect the dots after Samie Elishi confirms relocation plans after split: 'She did it just to promote her perfume'

Love Island All Stars fans are having a field day on social media after word got out that this year's winners, Ciaran Davies and Samie Elishi, have split three weeks after leaving the villa.

The couple were crowned winners of the 2026 series during the 23 February finale hosted by Maya Jama, taking home the £50,000 prize after receiving just over 35% of the public vote. They beat runners-up Millie Court and Zac Woodworth, with other finalists including Leanne Amaning and Scott van-der-Sluis.

Advertisement

However, the romance quickly fizzled once they returned to life outside the villa, with sources saying the pair realised they were "better off staying friends rather than pursuing things romantically." Insiders claimed they struggled to maintain their connection in the real world and simply didn’t have much in common beyond the show. “They made that decision in the week," the source shared.

The split has sparked a wave of reactions online, with some viewers accusing Samie of using the reality show to boost her career.

Such speculations intensified after Samie was spotted in New York City attending a brand trip with fashion retailer River Island alongside other reality stars.

She later fuelled rumours about her future by posting on Instagram, “I might move to NY.”

Others even joked that the winners should hand back the £50,000 prize. "Now send that 50k to the runners up (sic)," another fan wrote.

A third fan wrote, "can't even last a month?? @loveisland need to confiscate their prize money, they played in yall (sic) face for money lol."

Some fans mocked the short-lived romance, with one writing that the couple “couldn’t even last a month.” One supporter reacted in the comments, saying, "Poor ciaran... you just used him."

"Not Belle and Harrison outlasting you guys," someone else wrote.

Still, not everyone agrees with the backlash. Supporters have defended Samie, pointing out that viewers don’t know what really happened between the pair and arguing that the criticism is unfair.

One supporter wrote, "The fact that she was given a ghosting edit, her birthday was ignored, was rage baited, her rival came in with a vendetta against her, her friends were dumped 1 by 1, she was given the hardest questions, was gaslit into thinking her feelings were not valid. Samie's winning felt like social justice. (Belle is an icon too, luv them both!)"

Another supporter wrote, "Why is Everyone blaming samie for the split when they have no idea what happened?"

Meanwhile, Ciaran teased fans with another member, Scott van-der-Sluis, joking about the final verdict. "Thinking your fellow Welshman has your back and he goes and robs your win," read a text on a video of the two.

The caption read, "Day at the rugby with @vodafoneuk #NationsNetwork P.s. don’t take this seriously."

Ciaran responded with wit, commenting, "I don’t control the votes."

Another fan also shared their insight on the rightful winner. "Scott thought he had it in the bag cauz the editing was on his side while Ciaran and Samie's scenes were erased for the whole last week, nd poor Belle was given the villain edit. Thankfully, the audience was too smart, spotted that Scott and Lucinda were set for the win in a rigged game, and changed the equation by voting right."