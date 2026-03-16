Gwyneth Paltrow raises eyebrows with 'wardrobe malfunction' at Oscars
Gwyneth Paltrow attended Oscars 2026 in a stylish dress
Gwyneth Paltrow attended the Oscars as both a presenter and as part of the ensemble of Best Picture nominee Marty Supreme.
The actress wore a custom Giorgio Armani Privé ivory silk strapless gown and Tiffany & Co. jewelry for the evening.
Her fashion choice received mixed reactions on social media as fans shared clips from the Academy Awards ceremony online.
A video of the actress shared by a user has garnered over 10 million views, claiming she suffered a wardrobe malfunction, exposing more than intended. The video showed Gwyneth Paltrow in a white strapless gown with a super high slit.
She is seen climbing down the stairs, holding the fabric aside, exposing her full thigh up to the hip. It definitely looked like a wardrobe malfunction as the slit opened way more than planned.
Commenting on her outfit, The Telegraph's Zoe Williams, wrote, "You’re going to endlessly wonder whether I’m wearing too much or too little, whether I am toned or gaunt or curvy, whether I look good for 53 or not. Let’s give you some actual data.” I don’t even care what she looks like. The medium is the message and the message is magnificent."
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