Michael B. Jordan surprises In-N-Out Burger staff as he eats after Oscar win
Michael B. Jordan brought his trophy to N-Out Burger surprising staff and fans
Michael B. Jordan won the best actor Oscar on Sunday for playing twin brothers in the genre-bending vampire tale "Sinners."
Jordan took to the stage for his acceptance speech, thanking director Ryan Coogler for giving him the opportunity to be seen and heard.
After the Oscars ceremony, the actor spotted at In-N-Out Burger showing love to workers and fans while holding his Oscar trophy.
A video also showed the actor taking a big bite of his burger as the staff and fans surrounded Jordan.
During his speech, Jordan vowed to continue pushing himself and striving to be the best version of himself, before closing by thanking audiences who have watched "Sinners" multiple times.
Jordan, 39, plays dual roles as war veterans Elijah "Smoke" and Elias "Stack" Moore who try to use stolen money to open a juke joint in Mississippi during the Great Depression.
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