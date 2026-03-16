Michael B. Jordan surprises In-N-Out Burger staff as he eats after Oscar win

Michael B. Jordan won the best actor Oscar on ​Sunday for playing twin brothers in the genre-bending vampire ‌tale "Sinners."

Jordan took to the stage for his acceptance speech, thanking director Ryan Coogler for giving him the opportunity to be seen and heard.

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After the Oscars ceremony, the actor spotted at In-N-Out Burger showing love to workers and fans while holding his Oscar trophy.

A video also showed the actor taking a big bite of his burger as the staff and fans surrounded Jordan.

During his speech, Jordan vowed to continue pushing himself and striving ​to be the best version of himself, before closing by thanking audiences who have watched "Sinners" multiple times.

Jordan, 39, plays dual roles as war ​veterans Elijah "Smoke" and Elias "Stack" Moore who try to use stolen ​money to open a juke joint in Mississippi during the Great Depression.