Will Smith reacts to Michael B. Jordan’s first Oscar victory

Will Smith is comemorating Micheal B Jordan's Oscars win.

The Sinner's star made history by accepting his first ever Acacdemy Award in the category of Best Actor for his role in the film on Sunday, March 15.

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Jordan took a moment in his acceptance speech to give shout out previous Black Hollywood actors who won the Oscars, including Will Smith. Jordan's win made him the sixth black Oscar winner in the lane.

"I stand here because of the people that came before me: Sidney Poitier, Denzel Washington, Halle Berry, Jamie Foxx, Forest Whitaker, Will Smith and to be amongst those giants, amongst those great greats, amongst my ancestors, amongst my guys," Jordan gushed over his fellow Black actors.

On March 16, Smith took to his Instagram account to give back love to Jordan, who beat out Timothee Chalamet, Leonardo DiCaprio, Ethan Hawke, and Wagner Moura at the 2026 Academy Awards.

The Bad Boys star posted a picture of Jordan holding his accolade, and penned down. "CONGRATS, Beloved. Makin’ History!"

The 57-year-old actor has been nominated for an Oscar in the category of Best Actor for the films Ali, The Pursuit of Happyness and received the gold-plated statuette for King Richard in 2022.

However, the same year Smith won the Oscar, his onstage altercation with Chris Rock, who joked about his wife Jada Smith, resulted in a decade-long ban on Smith from attending the ceremony.