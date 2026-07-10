Kevin Bacon gets heartbreaking news on his 68th birthday

In 1984, Kevin Bacon starred in Footloose as defiant teen Ren McCormack. The musical drama featured a track titled Holding Out for a Hero.



The song became a stunning hit, and the voice behind it was Bonnie Tyler, who recently passed away on July 8 – poignantly, the same date as Bacon's 68th birthday.

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She was 75.

Now, the actor is paying an emotional tribute to the late musician.

“One of the great voices of rock", the actor glowingly told EW, adding, “I could not imagine chicken racing a tractor to any other song. RIP.”

Binnie Tyler

Directed by Herbert Ross, Footloose earned over $80 million worldwide on a modest $7 million budget.

Meanwhile, Tyler – who has several hit tracks to her name, such as Total Eclipse of the Heart – passed away in Portugal.

The late singer had intestinal surgery, but before the operation, she was placed into an induced coma.

Though in June she awoke from the coma, doctors advised keeping Tyler in intensive care.

A statement on the musician's website stated what happened afterward.

“Bonnie’s family and team are heartbroken to announce that Bonnie unexpectedly passed away last night in hospital in Portugal as a result of the illness that she was being treated for."

“We will issue a further statement shortly, but for now ask for privacy to deal with this tragedy," it added.