Michael Bublé responds to Kevin Jonas' bedroom playlist revelation

Michael Bublé has responded to Kevin Jonas' viral confession that the singer features on his and wife Danielle Jonas' intimate playlist during bedtime.

Appearing on the latest episode of the Hey Jonas! podcast, Bublé laughed as Kevin reminded him of the revelation.

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"You're on our playlist, man. Baby-making playlist," Kevin said, while Joe Jonas clarified it was their "baby-making sexy time playlist."

Clearly amused, Bublé replied, "Oh, dude. You don't even know what that means to me."

The Grammy winner joked that when he first saw headlines about the confession, his imagination immediately ran wild. "I had so many different fantasies," he said.

It all began with an earlier Hey Jonas! episode featuring Bill Nye, who asked the brothers what music gets them "revved."

Mistaking the question for one about romance rather than motivation, Kevin revealed he has a playlist filled with Danielle's favorite songs, including music by Bublé.

During the recent podcast, Kevin also admitted he had always hoped Bublé would perform at his wedding to Danielle, but the timing never worked out.

"The only thing I wasn't able to provide for our wedding was you singing back then," Kevin said. "We're heading toward our 20-year anniversary now."

Bublé then revealed he had recently been asked about the playlist during another interview, and his response was simple.

"My only thought was, 'It's reciprocal,'" he joked before quoting the Jonas Brothers' 2019 hit, Sucker. "'I'm a sucker for you.' Are you kidding me?"

Keeping the joke going, Bublé added that the Jonas Brothers' music also plays a role in his own romantic moments.

"There was not one time we conceived where I wasn't singing, What a Man Gotta Do,' he quipped, referencing the band's 2020 single and sending Kevin, Joe and Nick Jonas into laughter.

Although the Jonas Brothers and Bublé have yet to release a song together, they previously shared the stage in Vancouver, where Bublé joined the trio to perform his hit Feeling Good.