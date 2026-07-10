Maya Jama makes acting debut in first trailer for Netflix's 'The Gentlemen' season 2

Netflix has released the first trailer for the second season of The Gentlemen, treating fans to a first look at the returning crime drama and Maya Jama's acting debut.

The TV presenter makes a brief appearance in the teaser, sharing a short exchange with Theo James' character, Eddie Halstead. "How do you do?" Eddie asks.

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"I do very well," Jama replies.

She plays the glamorous wife of one of Eddie's associates in the upcoming season. Reacting to the trailer on Instagram, Jama wrote, "It's cominggggggg, gassed seeing my little head in the trailer."

The new season picks up one year after Eddie Halstead (Theo James) and Susie Glass (Kaya Scodelario) joined forces to expand Bobby Glass' criminal empire overseas.

As Bobby's decisions become unpredictable, Eddie and Susie are forced to decide whether to intervene or risk losing everything they have built.

Netflix's official synopsis teases, "Now Eddie and Susie must decide whether to take action or risk losing it all, but unfettered ambition never ends well."

The trailer promises more of the fast-paced action that made the first season a hit, featuring high-speed car chases, explosive confrontations and lavish new locations, including Italy's Lake Maggiore. It closes with Eddie declaring, "I have a clear idea of what I want these days... everything."

Several familiar faces are returning for the new season, including Ray Winstone, Vinnie Jones, Daniel Ings, Ruby Sear and Joely Richardson. Hugh Bonneville also joins the cast in a mystery role, with details about his character being kept under wraps.

Created by Guy Ritchie, The Gentlemen became one of Netflix's biggest releases of 2024, drawing around 44 million views in its first four weeks. The series is based on Ritchie's 2019 film of the same name.

Season two premieres on Netflix on September 3.