How Courteney Cox is dealing with Johnny McDaid breakup after 13 years together?

Friends alum Courteney Cox and her longtime partner Johnny McDaid have parted ways.

The former couple broke up after nearly 13 years together. Now, sources have revealed that the actress is leaning on close friends as she processes the split.

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A source told Closer Magazine, "Everyone told her for so long she was beating a dead horse, that Johnny was too much of a free spirit who had one foot out the door the whole time they were together."

"But she stayed around hoping against hope that he’d step up to the plate, which ultimately never happened, so naturally she’s feeling pretty used and demoralised – especially as he’s already moved on with someone new,' they added.

It is pertinent to mention that Courteney and Johnny also broke up in 2015, when he allegedly ended their engagement just minutes into their first couple's therapy session.

However, they reconciled in 2016 and remained together for years afterwards. Sources shared that the challenges of maintaining long distance between Los Angeles and the United Kingdom eventually took their toll.

They said, "Every time he came to LA, it seemed like a chore; he couldn’t wait to go back. To Courteney’s credit she tried everything, even moving over there for a spell. The plain truth is that he just got bored of the arrangement over time and decided to throw in the towel late last year, privately admitting that the spark had gone and he wanted to draw a line so they could both move on.

Of course, they’ve been here before and some people are saying never say never in terms of a reunion. But Johnny insists he’s 100 percent done, and Courteney has been forced to come to terms with that," they added. "

Despite the setback, Courteney Cox is focused on work. "As upsetting as this has been, Courteney isn't sitting around blaming Johnny because she knows that isn't going to get her anywhere. She’s focused on trying to figure out what her life looks like without him, which is not an easy task considering how many years she spent centring her entire world around this relationship," the source said.

"This isn’t the kind of heartbreak you get over in six months; she’s still processing it all and working through her feelings. But, to her credit, she’s not wallowing."

Known for her role of Monica Geller in Friends, the actress is currently finishing post-production on her true-crime film Evil Genius.