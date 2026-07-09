Lindsay Lohan sparks reconciliation buzz with rare appearance alongside estranged dad Michael

Lindsay Lohan commemorated her 40th birthday in a lavish party with her close family and friends, among whom the actress's estranged father, Michael Lohan, was also spotted celebrating her special day.

The Freaky Friday star took to her Instagram account on Wednesday to share insights into her birthday bash at Le Bilboquet in Sag Harbor, New York, where she was joined by her parents, Dina and Michael Lohan, her siblings Michael Jr., Ali and Dakota and her husband, Bader Shammas.

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In the Stories, originally posted by Lohan's pal Ryan Roth, which she later reposted, Lohan can be seen beaming in front of her birthday cake while she was surrounded by her loved ones.

During the celebrations, the Mean Girls star reflected on her life in front of her guests, saying, “I have known from my past and where I am today. So many chapters of my life and all the things I have gone through and how far I have come,”

She continued, "Some of you have known me since I was a little girl and some have become lifelong friends along the way. Every one of you has helped shape the person that I am today.”

Lohan's father, Michael's presence, marked his rare union with the actress after years of an estrangement. Their appearance together suggested that the father-daughter duo might have reconciled following years of public family drama.

Michael's appearance came after he recently opened up about his health struggles.