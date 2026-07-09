Kourtney Kardashian shows ‘love’ to daughter Penelope on her special day

Kourtney Kardashian is celebrating her daughter Penelope's another trip around the sun!

The Kardashian star took to her Instagram account on Wednesday to mark her and ex Scott Disick's daughter Penelope Disick's 14th birthday.

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The doting mom shared some insights into her teen's birthday bash, featuring a snap of a pink alphabet-shaped donut in a box that spelled out, “Happy Birthday."

In the following Story, Kourtney shared a picture of a heart-shaped pancake plated on a checkered plate, and wrote in a text over the image that she made it for Penelope.

The mom-of-four shared another picture showing pink balloons, cowboy hats, and a bouquet of pink and white flowers on the ground.

She captioned the snap, writing "14" over the picture along with a teary-eyed emoji.

It is pertinent to mention that Kourtney shares Penelope and her sons, Mason and Reign, with her ex Scott. She is also a mom to her son Rocky, whom she welcomed with husband Travis Barker.

Kris Jenner, who never misses a chance to pay tribute to her family members on their special days, gushed over Penelope, calling her “precious” granddaughter.

“Happy 14th Birthday to our precious Penelope!!!” the 70-year-old wrote on her Instagram. “I can’t believe how quickly time has flown and what an incredible young lady you are!!”

The momager continued, "You are so smart, thoughtful, creative, confident, funny, and so caring, and I couldn’t be more proud of you,” Kris continued. “And to top it off, you are beautiful inside and out!”

“I can’t wait to see what exciting adventures are ahead for you,” she wrote. “Happy birthday, P! I love you beyond measure and thank God for you every single day," she added.

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's daughter, North West, also wished her dear cousin on Instagram, writing on her Stories, "Happy birthday Penelope, ily” along with a picture of the pair.