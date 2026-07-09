Justin Baldoni breaks two-year silence after Blake Lively dispute comes to an end: 'The truth and the facts have spoken for themselves'

Justin Baldoni has finally spoken out for the first time "publicly" about the legal settlement with Blake Lively over their dispute linked to their film It Ends with Us.

The actor and director took to his Instagram account and shared a video along with his wife, Emily Baldoni, on Wednesday, July 8.

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He began to say, “We have not spoken publicly for the better part of the last two years, and it’s not because we haven’t had anything to say.”

Justin went on to say, “Because lord knows we have, but it just felt like every time we went to make a video like this, we wanted to speak, something was telling us not to.

“It just didn’t feel like the right time, and we were talking about it and feeling into it and praying about it.”

Emily agreed, noting, “This feels like the moment. There’s so much to say.”

The 42-year-old star, who did not mention Blake's name directly, expressed his “immense gratitude" and noted that he won't cover Blake's legal fees.

However, Emily argued that their gratitude “doesn’t negate the injustice and the pain that we have also felt in the last few years. We’ve had to wrestle with so many things and try to understand so many things, like how could something like this even happen? Let alone disguised as a fight for women. So much to unpack.”

She also explained how the past two years were traumatizing for Justin, which made it "difficult to speak openly."

Justin then added, "What I will say is that there have been so many painful things that have been spoken into existence over the last couple of years. That created so much noise, and we didn’t want to add to the noise. So we just wanted to let the justice system run its course.”

Emily, agreeing with her husband, noting, “The truth and the facts have spoken for themselves.”

Justin then shared that he is "healing" from the "traumatic" experience, but healing "isn’t linear."

However, the tumultuous past two years made Justin and Emily “closer, more devoted, and steadfast" in their faith more than they have ever been.

Emily concluded the video with, “There’s so much more to say. The time will come. But for now, we are going to focus on continuing the healing and hanging out with our kiddos and enjoying life.”

Justin's remark came a month after the court dismissed actor Blake’s sexual harassment ​claims in her lawsuit against Justin, which she filed two years ago, significantly narrowing her case over the filming of their 2024 romantic drama It Ends With Us.

Lively sued him for sexual harassment and coordinating a smear campaign against her.

In response, Justin and his Wayfarer Studios hit back with a countersuit against the 38-year-old actress and her husband, Ryan Reynolds, accusing the Hollywood couple of defamation and extortion.

However, his countersuit was dismissed by a judge in April 2025.

In June 2026, after Blake's sexual harassment claims were tossed out on jurisdictional grounds, leading to them reaching an out-of-court settlement, Judge Lewis Liman ruled that Blake could only seek legal costs from Justin, but not damages under a Californian law designed to protect anyone making sexual misconduct allegations.

Justin's legal team claimed the ruling as their victory.

Blake then filed a case, seeking over $8 million in legal fees from Justin

Weeks after the filing, Blake’s lawyers made a statement on June 30, stating, "Thanks to this landmark decision, those considering using a lawsuit as a weapon of intimidation have been put on notice that there are consequences for doing so.”

They added, “The value of this ruling is in the precedent it creates, the accountability it imposes, and the protection it provides to those who may one day find themselves facing similar retaliation for speaking the truth.”