Major A-lister confirmed for first-ever FIFA World Cup final halftime show

Justin Bieber has officially joined the lineup for the FIFA World Cup final's first-ever halftime show.

FIFA and Global Citizen announced on July 8 that the 32-year-old singer will perform as a co-headliner during the historic show on July 19.

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Bieber will be joining Madonna, Shakira and BTS at the event. Burna Boy, conductor Gustavo Dudamel and the PS22 Chorus, a children's choir from Staten Island, New York, will also perform.

The lineup was curated by Coldplay frontman Chris Martin.

Bieber also released a statement on the occasion besides an Instagram announcement, saying "The FIFA World Cup brings the world together in a way nothing else can."

He added, "I'm grateful to be part of this Halftime Show, and even more grateful knowing it's already helping expand access to education for children around the world."

The performance will take place during the World Cup final at MetLife Stadium, officially known during the tournament as New York New Jersey Stadium, in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

The halftime show supports the FIFA Global Citizen Education Fund, which aims to raise $100 million to improve access to education and football for children worldwide.

FIFA has also announced that $1 from every ticket sold for World Cup 2026 matches will be donated to the fund.

Bieber has remained active throughout the tournament. Earlier this month, he urged fans to support Team Canada during its World Cup match against Morocco.

Last month, the singer also made a surprise appearance at the 2026 NHL Draft, where he announced Penn State forward Gavin McKenna as the No. 1 overall pick on behalf of the Toronto Maple Leafs.