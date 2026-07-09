Ice Spice debuts massive $50,000 diamond tongue piercing; 'Biggest tongue ring in the world'

Ice Spice has revealed a bold new piece of jewelry, which has been dubbed "biggest tongue ring in the world" by her jeweler.

The rapper recently showed off a custom diamond tongue ring in a video shared by her jeweler, Benny The Jeweler, on Instagram on July 8.

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The clip gave a close look at the oversized diamond worth $50,000 before Ice Spice stuck out her tongue to display the piercing.

"Biggest tongue ring in the world made for @icespice 50k in the tongue!" Benny wrote with the post, adding that it was made with flawless diamonds and 18-karat gold.

The new jewelry comes months after Ice Spice showed off another luxury item—a rare pink and white Hermès Birkin bag.

Earlier this year, the rapper also addressed speculation about her recent weight loss.

After one social media user claimed she had used Ozempic, Ice Spice responded that her weight loss was caused by depression.

"Na it was depression im better now tho," she wrote on X at the time.

She had previously denied Ozempic rumours in 2024, saying her demanding tour schedule was the reason behind her slimmer appearance.

“I wish y’all never learned the word Ozempic. That’s one thing I wish,” she wrote on X at the time. “Oh my God, like, what even is Ozempic? What the f*** is that? Genuinely, what is that?”