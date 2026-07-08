Why Olivia Rodrigo loves writing 'sad' songs?

Olivia Rodrigo admitted that she finds it easier to write about heartbreak than happiness.

And to challenge herself, the Grammy-winning artist revealed in a recent chat on the BBC Radio 2 Breakfast Show that she wrote her upcoming album "You Seem Pretty Sad for a Girl So in Love" which is filled with happy ballads.

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“I think it’s always a lot of fun to write a sad song. That comes very natural,” she told host Sara Cox.

“It’s a little bit more of a challenge to write a happy, joyful love song, and I think that’s sort of the nexus of this album. It was me challenging myself to write a song about romantic love that was positive and joyful and hopeful.”

While discussing her creative process of songwriting, Olivia revealed that she gets most creative ideas while running errands rather than sitting at the piano.

The 23-year-old singer shared, “I think that’s where all of the best ideas come from when you’re just doing something else. You’re driving to the grocery store, you’re taking a shower, and then you’re suddenly like, ‘Oh wow, wait, I have to write about that.’ I think that’s how a lot of great songs are born, just in the everyday moments.”

She then gushed over her love for writing, saying, “I write so much. I love writing. I am not afraid to write a bad song. I will write so many songs that will never see the light of day.”