Kristin Cabot reflects on difficult year after viral Coldplay concert moment: 'I'm still a hot mess'
Ex Astronomer HR executive Kristin Cabot reveals new focus after viral Coldplay incident
Kristin Cabot has shared an update on her life one year after a viral moment at a Coldplay concert changed everything.
The former Astronomer HR executive has now revealed she is doing better despite the fallout from the incident, which led to widespread online attention.
"I'm still a hot mess, but I'm better," Cabot admitted in a recent interview with The Boston Globe.
She is now serving as an adviser to Pirth.org, a nonprofit that helps people dealing with online harassment, while she continues searching for a new job.
"I just feel so turned inward, which I don't like," she said. "That's not me. But I'll get there."
Cabot was working at Astronomer when she attended a Coldplay concert at Gillette Stadium with then-CEO Andy Byron last July.
The pair appeared on the stadium's "kiss cam" before quickly trying to hide. Coldplay frontman Chris Martin joked that they might be having an affair, after which the clip quickly went viral on social media.
Cabot has since said she believed Byron was also separated from his spouse at the time. After the incident, both left their roles at Astronomer.
She has spoken publicly several times over the past year, saying she accepts responsibility for her actions but believes the public reaction went too far.
"I made a really poor judgment call in the moment," she told The Boston Globe. "I'm not denying that or being defensive about that. But, I mean, you shouldn't be killed for that."
Cabot said the death threats she received have stopped, and she is once again able to attend school events with her children, who are now 15 and 17.
She also said she has started receiving messages of support from people who previously judged her.
Cabot remains unemployed and said she still struggles to return to the human resources field, although she is currently being considered for two senior positions.
For now, she is focused on her work with Pirth.org, which supports people facing online abuse and promotes safer digital spaces.
Looking ahead, Cabot said she hopes people will remember her for helping others rather than for the viral concert clip.
"My goal," she said, "is not to be recognisable... for anything other than, 'Oh, I saw her speak on something that really gave me a lot of new ways of thinking about how I interact with people, or how I judge.'"
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