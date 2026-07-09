US Senate candidate Graham Platner drops out after sexual assault allegations

Democratic candidate Graham Platner has dropped out of Maine's US Senate race, days after a sexual assault allegation led to growing pressure from his own party.

Platner announced on Wednesday that he was ending his campaign in an 11-minute video message shared on social media.

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"This is incredibly difficult because I know that some will think it's an admission of guilt, and it most certainly is not," he said.

Platner also insisted his decision was not an admission of wrongdoing. "We're not doing it because of the allegations," he said.

"We're doing it because of the structures that are being taken away from us by those in power."

The political newcomer had already faced several controversies during his campaign, including criticism over past online comments, a tattoo inspired by Nazi and earlier claims of troubling behaviour in previous relationships.

His support fell sharply after Politico published an allegation by former partner Jenny Racicot, who accused him of sexually assaulting her in 2021.

Platner has strongly denied the claim. "I just want to make it clear, this was all false. The things that have been claimed did not happen. It's not real," he insisted.

He also suggested the timing of the allegation was intended to remove him from the ballot before Maine's deadline.

With Platner stepping aside, the Maine Democratic Party must choose a replacement candidate by July 21. Several Democratic figures are already being mentioned as possible replacements.