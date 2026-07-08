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US Navy names missing commander after Arabian Sea helicopter crash

Edwards, the commanding officer of Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron 5, was one of four crew members aboard

By Bisma Saleem
Published July 08, 2026
US Navy names missing commander after Arabian Sea helicopter crash

The US Navy has identified Cmdr. Gabriel Edwards as the sailor who went missing after a Navy helicopter made an emergency landing in the Arabian Sea on 1 July.

Edwards, the commanding officer of Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron 5, was one of four crew members aboard an MH-60S Sea Hawk helicopter.

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Three crew members were rescued after the emergency water landing, but Edwards could not be found despite a search lasting more than 102 hours. The search was suspended on Sunday, according to US Naval Forces Central Command.

In a statement released by the Navy, Carrier Strike Group 10 commander Rear Adm. Todd Cimicata paid tribute to Edwards.

"The thoughts and prayers of every member of the Carrier Strike Group 10 team are with the Edwards family. While we are far from home, our heartfelt support remains at your side," he said.

Acting Secretary of the Navy Hung Cao also announced that Edwards would be posthumously promoted to captain.

The Oregon native served in the US Navy for 20 years after earning his commission through the Naval ROTC programme.

He qualified as a helicopter pilot in 2008 and assumed command of Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron 5 last year.

The search covered more than 14,000 square miles using multiple naval and air force assets. The Navy said there is "no indication" the helicopter was brought down by hostile action. The cause of the emergency landing remains under investigation.

Bisma Saleem
Bisma Saleem is a Senior Sub Editor and Canada correspondent, specialising in sports coverage across the NFL, NBA, and major events like the Super Bowl. With over 8 years of experience, she combines sharp editorial skills with on-ground insight, delivering dynamic reporting alongside exclusive Canada-based stories that bring a distinct international perspective to her coverage.
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