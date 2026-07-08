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Trump vows to lift Turkey sanctions, considers F-35 deal at NATO summit

The US president announced to ease sanctions on Turkey and revisit the fighter jet deal following talks with Turkey's President Tayyip Erdoğan at NATO summit

By Hafsa Naeem Baig
Published July 08, 2026
Trump vows to lift Turkey sanctions, considers F-35 deal at NATO summit
 Trump vows to lift Turkey sanctions, considers F-35 deal at NATO summit

The U.S. President Donald Trump announced that Washington will lift the harsh economic sanctions imposed on Turkey.

The sanctions on Turkey were imposed in 2020 over Ankara's purchase of Russian defense missiles, and signaled a willingness to sell the NATO ally F-35 fighter jets, moves that would both be massive gestures to Turkey but may face legal hurdles.

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“We’re going to be taking the sanctions off,” Trump told reporters.

In the first visit to Turkey by a U.S. president in 11 years, Trump was welcomed by President Tayyip Erdogan at the airport with a lavish state ceremony during which Turkish soldiers riding horses escorted Trump's motorcade to the presidential palace. Both leaders sang each other's praises in their public remarks.

Sitting next to Erdogan, Trump said he would soon make a determination on the sale of US F-35 fighter jets to Turkiye.

“That’s a decision we’re going to make… it’s a great plane, the best plane by far and it’s certainly something we will consider,” Trump said.

Any move to return Turkiye to the F-35 programme would need to overcome a 2020 law requiring a presidential administration to determine Ankara no longer possesses or operates the Russian systems.

The CAATSA sanctions, meanwhile, specifically targeted Turkiye’s Presidency of Defence Industries and included US export license bans as well as financial and banking restrictions.

Despite the better ties, Turkey's 2019 acquisition of a Russian S-400 system and Washington's 2020 imposition of U.S. sanctions on a major Turkish defense company and removal of Turkey from the F-35 stealth fighter jet program have long been a sore point.

Solving those issues would eliminate a key irritant in the relationship but it is unlikely to materialize quickly.

Erdogan told reporters he hoped for a “favourable decision” on the F-35s, adding that Turkiye had previously been promised five jets.

Hafsa Naeem Baig
Hafsa Naeem is an entertainment reporter specialising in K-dramas, films, and celebrity-driven stories. She explores global content trends and audience engagement, delivering accessible coverage that captures the emotional and cultural impact of entertainment across diverse viewership.
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