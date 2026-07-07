Saudi Arabia launches all-in-one ‘Package Visa’ to simplify travel

In the latest travel update, Saudi Arabia has launched the pilot phase of its "Package Visa," a new digital initiative that allows international tourists to obtain a visa as part of a complete travel package, combining flights, accommodation and visa processing in a single integrated booking.

The initiative was developed jointly by tourism, foreign affairs, interior ministries and insurance authority.

Package Visa

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The new system focuses on reducing the additional steps required to plan a trip to KSA. It allows travelers to seamlessly add event tickets, local activities, and tourism experiences to their bookings.

Instead of navigating separate platforms for flights, accommodation and entry permits, eligible travelers can now book their entire trip through a single integrated process.

Saudi Minister of Tourism, Ahmed Al Khateeb said, "As Saudi's tourism sector continues to grow at pace, Package Visa reflects our commitment to making travel to Saudi more seamless for visitors."

"By integrating visa issuance with travel bookings, we are simplifying the visitor journey and creating a more connected travel experience, said tourism minister.

"This initiative also strengthens collaboration across the tourism ecosystem and supports Saudi's position as an increasingly accessible global destination," he added.

As reported by AP, this digital integration builds upon the broader strategy to eliminate travel barriers and drive economic diversification through tourism.

To maintain service quality and traveler security, the Package Visa facility is exclusively restricted to qualified travel operators that maintain strict service benchmarks and provide round-the-clock customer support.

Following the previous rollouts of the tourist e-Visa, Visa on Arrival, and the Stopover Transit Visa, Saudi Arabia experienced an unprecedented tourism boom, welcoming more than 29 million inbound visitors in 2025.

In addition to that the initiative opens up new avenues to design highly competitive itineraries, streamline consumer logistics, and encourage extended stays for global travel trade.

It is currently being rolled out through certified travel and tourism service providers across selected international markets ahead of a broader global launch, officials announced.