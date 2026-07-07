WHO warns Europe faces more deadly weeks as new heatwave intensifies

The World Health Organization cautioned on Tuesday that Europe could face more deadly weeks ahead with another heat storm forming over the Atlantic.

According to reports, temperatures in Portugal and southern Spain are projected to rise to 43 degrees Celsius in the coming days.

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In this connection, WHO Regional Director for Europe Hans Kluge held an emergency call on Monday with representatives from 41 countries in the region.

Kluge further said in a statement that countries with extreme heat contingency plans were better able to protect their populations during the June heatwave.

“The work now is on two fronts: fixing what failed in recent weeks before the next ⁠heatwave ​hits and building the kind of health ​systems that don’t just respond to extreme heat but are ready for it,” ​Kluge continued.

Notably, experts have said the June 20-28 heatwave was the most severe recorded in Europe, causing grid failures to power generation, damaging infrastructure and straining health systems. The reports further suggest that France, the Netherlands and Belgium recorded 3,700 excess deaths with authorities issuing warnings that the numbers could rise.

It is pertinent to mention here that earlier, Paris health officials reportedly confirmed that there had been 1,000 more deaths than expected during the sweltering conditions that have gripped much of western Europe for days.