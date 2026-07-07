EU to extend controversial 'Chat Control' rules to scan messages, sparking fresh privacy debate

The European Parliament is set to extend controversial legislation titled Chat Control this week in fast-track proceedings despite the privacy backlash related to end-to-end encrypted communications.

Under the extension of this rules, the technologies companies would be allowed to read all messages and online communications for child sexual abuse material.

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This time the extension is likely to occur under different voting rules, leading to easy approval of these controversial rules.

Martin Sonneborn, the Member of European Parliament who is the vocal critic of this legislation, posted on X, “I tried to stop the Chat Control today,” stating, “Madam President, pursuant to Article 22, you oversee this body of rules (waving the printed Rules of Procedure)—declare the urgent motion inadmissible. After all, we're not in Malta here! I'd be happy to hand you the current version of the Rules of Procedure in person. In the MEP Bar.”

The legislation was earlier expired on April 3, allowing the platforms like WhatsApp and Messenger to voluntarily bypass e-privacy protections to detect child sexual abuse material.

Later in March, the European Parliament rejected a proposal from the EU Commission asking for extending the measures with 311 votes against, 228 in favor, and 92 abstentions.

MEP Ignazio Marino explained the law as a “mass surveillance” citing as a pretext to scan private messages of millions of innocent people.

According to Sonneborn, “Tomorrow, they'll vote on the fast-track proceedings, even though this vote shouldn't even be taking place. If the motion passes, the Chat Control will come to a plenary vote on Thursday afternoon. To stop it at that point, 361 Members of Parliament—a qualified majority—would need to vote AGAINST it.”

Sonneborn warned that if the Chat Control rule comes into effect, the platforms ruled by the US-based tech giants would easily scan messages. The voting on the extension will take place on Thursday.