UK inflation expectations ease in July, boosting rate cut hopes
Survey shows falling inflation expectations ease pressure on the Bank of England, strengthening market bets that interest rates could be cut soon
According to the latest monthly Citi/YouGov survey, the British public's expectations for future inflation continued to decline in July, offering relief to policymakers tracking persistent price pressures.
Expectations for inflation over the next five or more years, a closely watched metric by the Bank of England (BoE) for signs of "de-anchoring" dropped to 3.7% in July, down from 3.9% in June.
Year-ahead expectations, which tend to be influenced by moves in short-term inflation and energy prices, decreased to 3.4% from 3.8%.
The BoE's policymakers routinely monitor inflation expectations for signs that price pressures could become embedded among consumers as well as businesses.
The surge in energy costs triggered by the Iran war prompted the central bank to pause its run of interest rate increases earlier this year.
"Like with gas prices, there remains a risk that a delayed increase in pump prices could trigger a small increase in expectations," Callum McLaren-Stewart, an economist at Citi, said.
"But given pump prices react quickly to crude prices and the scale of the increase in July was well below what we saw in Q2, we think it is unlikely to have a meaningful impact."
A survey of British firms published last week showed they were planning smaller price and wage rises.
The BoE is expected to hold interest rates on Thursday.
It comes as consistent cooling in public inflation expectations reduces the likelihood of severe second-round wage-price spirals, easing pressure on the BoE as it weighs its upcoming interest rate decisions.
-
At least one dead, 100 injured as Japan earthquake traps shoppers in mall
-
French navy accused of intimidation after live fire during BBC interview
-
Kaitlan Collins finally reacts to Donald Trump's insults at White House Correspondents' Dinner
-
Trump shows irritation with Netanyahu before White House talks on Iran
-
UN warns human trafficking into Asian cyber scam compounds is surging
-
Andy Burnham boosts Labour past Reform as voters favor new PM over Nigel Farage
-
Who will control Strait of Hormuz? Oman proposes regional mechanism to Iran
-
Japan earthquake: 7.1 magnitude quake hits Kyushu, tsunami alert issued
-
Progressive Democrats endorse Donavan McKinney against Shri Thanedar
-
Andrew and Tristan Tate to remain in jail as UK extradition case continues
-
France wildfire reaches outskirts of Bordeaux as thousands evacuated amid heatwave fears
-
Oil prices post biggest drop since April as US and Iran pause fighting