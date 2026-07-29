Trump's ‘Tic Tac moment’ at Lindsey Graham Funeral goes viral, social media reacts

President Donald Trump has once again captured the attention of netizens through his lighthearted moment documented during the funeral service for Senator Lindsey Graham.

As world leaders and political figures gathered at the Washington National Cathedral on July 28 to honor the late senator, viral clips surfaced showing President Trump sharing a box of Tic Tacs with Vice President JD Vance while seated in the front row.

The widely circulating video on social media platforms shows the President passing the mints to Vance and he also attempted to toss one into his own mouth during the multi-hour memorial service but “missed” the target. Additional clips captured the pair whispering and appearing to laugh.

The footage of Trump’s having a Tic Tac moment went viral and sparked internet frenzy, drawing mixed reactions from the users. Everyone is talking about whether the act was harmless or inappropriate according to the event.

One user wrote, “Viral footage of Trump sharing Tic Tacs with JD Vance and drifting off during Lindsey Graham’s funeral service is dominating the timeline today.”

Another one commented, “Even at a funeral, the Tic Tacs make an appearance. Trump offering them to Vance like it’s a campaign rally snack break.”

The third post has the caption, “World leaders flew in across the globe for a national solemn service at the Capitol, and the main viral takeaway is President Trump treating the front pew like a movie theater snack bar with JD Vance.”

Some users also criticized Trump for talking and laughing during the memorial as one questioned, “Who talks & laughs during a serious memorial?”