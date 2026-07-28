Apple dethrones Nvidia as world's most valuable company: Will it last?

Apple has reclaimed its title as the world’s most valuable company after dethroning Nvidia in a recent tech shake-up.

The development comes after Nvidia’s stocks plunged roughly 5 percent following its announcement of a $250 billion financing guarantee for OpenAI's massive 10-gigawatt Ohio data center project.

On the contrary, Apple’s stock surging 1.2 percent as investors rush towards Big Tech safe havens. The climb in iPhone maker’s stocks lifted Apple’s market cap to $4.95 trillion, turning it into “the largest company by total valuation for the first time since May 2025,” reported by Barrons. It edged out Nvidia at $4.83 trillion.

It is expected that Apple will not keep this title in the wake of surging prices to offset soaring memory chip costs and soft demand. So it would be difficult for the company to maintain earnings growth. The worse scenario could also happen if iPhone 18 fails to impress the users.

Investors sold off Nvidia over growing wariness regarding heavy capital spending on AI infrastructure and whether returns will materialize fast enough. Nvidia is up about 7 percent year-to-date in 2026, compared to Apple's roughly 22 percent.

Apple is also benefiting as it spends relatively less on AI infrastructure and avoids high-stakes infrastructure bets that concern the investors. The company is also set to witness the leadership shake-up as John Ternus will take over as the CEO in September 2026. The change also adds a layer of uncertainty.

Despite the market pullback, Nvidia's GPUs still dominate AI model training worldwide, and the $250 billion figure represents a financing guarantee rather than immediate cash expenditure.