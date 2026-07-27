OpenAI to expand Dublin workforce threefold as European operations grow

OpenAI is significantly scaling up its footprint in Europe by expanding its Dublin headquarters. Key details of the expansion include.

Sam Altman's company is aiming to expand more than triple its headcount at its European headquarters in Dublin to 350.

The ChatGPT maker ‌announced on Monday that it was leasing 8,000 square meters of office space in the city's Silicon Docks area.

As reported by Reuters, the AI pioneer said it currently employs over 100 people at its Dublin office, which opened in 2023, and that it plans to hire 250 more over the next two years in both engineering and support operations.

OpenAI plans to more than triple its headcount from its current team of over 100 people to 350 employees.

Foreign multinationals, mainly in the technology and pharmaceutical sectors, employ about 11% of Irish workers and often cite Ireland's highly educated workforce as a factor in their decision to locate there.

Many are also attracted by the country's tax regime.

Some large technology companies such as Meta and TikTok have announced job cuts in their Irish operations during the past year and the government has pointed to AI as a priority for attracting new investment.

Dublin is home to the European headquarters of a number of U.S. tech giants including Google owner Alphabet, ‌Facebook owner Meta and Microsoft.

The Dublin office, which originally opened in 2023, serves as the company's central European hub for managing operations and regulatory alignment across the region.