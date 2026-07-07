Trump expected to back potential sale of F-35 jet sale to Turkey
Turkey’s 2019 acquisition of the Russian S-400 air defense system has remained a sore spot in bilateral ties despite the warm relationship
US President Trump is reportedly weighing whether to throw his support behind the potential sale of F-35 fighter jets to Turkey during an upcoming visit to Ankara, according to two sources familiar with the matter that occurred yesterday, even as legal and congressional obstacles have yet to be resolved.
This move would be a crowning achievement for Trump who is travelling to Ankara for a NATO summit to meet with Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan whom he enthusiastically praises and sees as a close ally.
Turkey’s 2019 acquisition of the Russian S-400 air defense system has remained a bone of contention despite the cordial relationship between Ankara and Washington.
It is crucial to note that Washington in 2020 imposed sanctions on a significant Turkish defense company and removed Turkey from the F-35 stealth fighter jet program.
Congress also passed a ban on any F-35 sales to Turkey as long as Ankara retained the S-400s, arguing that the Russian system posed a security risk to US made combat aircraft.
At present, the US law does not allow Turkey to operate the S-400 system if it wishes to rejoin the F-35 program.
When Trump was asked last month by reporters if he would have any “ gifts” for Turkey he said: “I am going to probably do something that will make them very happy.”
Talking alongside Trump, Vice President VD Vance said a review was underway to see if Turkey had complied with the US law so that it could receive the F-35 fighter jets.
Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth said: “ Pete and the entire team are reviewing this right now because there are certain things that we have to certify have happened in order to comply with American law.”
US Ambassador to Turkey Tom Barrack said the cordial ties between the two leaders helped the sides hold the most productive conversation they have had on this topic in nearly a decade. In addition, while some lawmakers in the US Congress have raised objections, the administration is close to going ahead without any hurdles.
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